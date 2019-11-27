Your Views: Let’s take back Seminary Road

To the editor:

I woke up this morning with a twinge of empowerment. Last night I picked up my “Take Back Seminary Road” bumper sticker and it is already displayed on my back windshield for everyone to see. Oh, how I couldn’t wait to start driving my daily route through #justinstrafficjam and voice my public discontent.

This issue hits close to home for me. In fact, it hits my childhood home directly with a bullseye, as I was born at Alexandria Hospital and grew up on Seminary Road. I attended both public and private schools here, walking down Semi- nary Road every day. You could say I am a true local.

My parents still reside there and we frequently gather at their home for family events. I also travel on Seminary Road daily to take my children to school. I know these neighborhoods well, especially Seminary Ridge, where my squad of neighborhood teenage girls would gather at someone’s house in the summer and play flashlight tag, kick the can, drink slurpees and watch Jaws in 3D on TV.

I am disappointed and appalled with the current situation on Seminary Road, which is a major thoroughfare between Duke Street and the BRAC building. It also has several schools, the only hospital in the city and a fire station. This situation has been caused by the road diet recently approved by city council.