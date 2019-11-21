Your Views: The Trump economy benefits Latinos

The Old Dominion has added around 1000,000 new jobs since the 2016 election, including 13,000 new manufacturing jobs. By contrast, we lost 17,000 manufacturing jobs under Obama, whose big-government agenda stifled business growth and prevented a genuine economic recovery.

Thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Virginians saved an average of more than $1,200 on their federal income taxes last year, and the President’s tax cuts are projected to directly create an additional 32,000 new jobs in Virginia during the next decade, in addition to all the jobs already being created in this strong and grow- ing economy.

President Trump’s pro-growth policies have had a positive effect on Virginia’s unemployment rate, which has declined by 1.3 percentage points since January 2017. Our current unemployment rate of just 2.7 percent, in fact, is lower than it’s been at any point since 2001. Virginia Latinos have prospered right alongside our neighbors, achieving a 3.1 percent jobless rate that is also significantly lower than the national average, even as the overall Hispanic unemployment rate has fallen to all time lows.

If Latinos are going to keep building on that progress in the coming years, we need to do our part to ensure that Trump gets another four years in the White House. Events such as the recent Trump Victory Leadership Initiative training in NOVA will play a major role in securing the President’s reelection next year.

I couldn’t be prouder to support this President, which is why I’m working with Latinos across the country to secure another four years of the historic success we’re enjoying today.

-Fernando Torrez, Alexandria