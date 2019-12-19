Confederate statue damaged by car crash

The city’s controversial Appomattax statue, which sits at the intersection of South Washington and Prince streets was struck by a car on Saturday, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

A driver crashed into the statue at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Lt. Courtney Bal- lantine said in an emailed statement. The crash shifted the statue off its base and cracked a portion of the base. Police notified the owners of the statue, the Daughters of the Confederacy.