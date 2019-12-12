Filling in the Blanks with Dr. Gregory Hutchings, Ed.D.: Our work on school facilities continues

You can follow the work being done at our schools through the Facility Modernization & Maintenance pages of our school websites. Every school has a web page where facilities maintenance updates are posted and shared publicly. ACPS has web pages for every large-scale modernization project. There are also new modernization project pages for each school so that you can follow the quarterly progress of all modernization projects, regardless of their scale. You can access these updates via our school websites, under the Quick Links area on each school homepage.

But what should you do if you still have a concern, inquiry or suggestion?

This month, we launched a new inquiries, suggestions and concerns procedure to ensure that you know how to get to the right person so we can resolve your situation promptly. Many questions or issues involving a specific school or student can actually be resolved at the school level.

Start by contacting your child’s teacher, school support staff or the front office, and then you can take the issue to an administrator or principal if it doesn’t get resolved at that level. We want to ensure we are addressing your issues where they can be addressed. You can find the flow chart at www.acps.k12.va.us/concerns, or via the Contact Us tab on the ACPS website.