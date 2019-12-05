The holiday event season hits Alexandria

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the holiday season is in full swing. There are a number of holiday events taking place throughout the city this weekend, including the 49th annual Campagna Center Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend and Parade, the Holiday Boat Parade of Lights and Del Ray’s Holidays on the Avenue.
The Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend is an annual weekend-long series of holiday events in Old Town commemorating the Scottish roots of Alexandria’s founder, John Alexander. The event kicks off on Friday with a Taste of Scotland Scotch tasting and a holiday Heather and Greens sale of wreaths and garlands.
The Scotch tasting takes place from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday at 277 S. Washington St. The event is sold out. The Heather and Greens sale takes place at The Campagna Center’s location at 418 S. Washington St.
Festivities continue on Saturday with a holiday home tour through Old Town. Tickets cost $40 and tours run from 12:30 to 4 p.m. The main event, how- ever, is the Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. Starting at 11 a.m., the city’s Scottish clans will march through the streets of Old Town with bagpipes, drums, dancers, dogs and even Santa Claus in tow.
The 2019 Holiday Boat Parade of Lights also takes place on Saturday. From 2 to 8 p.m., attendees can enjoy a pop-up beer garden from Port City Brewing Company, holiday music, a letters to Santa postcard station and plenty of food along the waterfront.
At 3:30 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by fireboat at the Marina to take photos with children and families. And at 5:30 p.m., the parade begins, as dozens of boats covered in bright lights cruise along the waterfront.
Finally, Del Ray’s Holidays on the Avenue ends the weekend of holiday festivities on Sunday with the annual Christmas tree and menorah lighting, a special appearance from Santa, caroling and opportunities for shopping up and down Mount Vernon Avenue. The event starts at 6 p.m. at Pat Miller Square.