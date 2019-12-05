The holiday event season hits Alexandria

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the holiday season is in full swing. There are a number of holiday events taking place throughout the city this weekend, including the 49th annual Campagna Center Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend and Parade, the Holiday Boat Parade of Lights and Del Ray’s Holidays on the Avenue.

The Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend is an annual weekend-long series of holiday events in Old Town commemorating the Scottish roots of Alexandria’s founder, John Alexander. The event kicks off on Friday with a Taste of Scotland Scotch tasting and a holiday Heather and Greens sale of wreaths and garlands.

The Scotch tasting takes place from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday at 277 S. Washington St. The event is sold out. The Heather and Greens sale takes place at The Campagna Center’s location at 418 S. Washington St.