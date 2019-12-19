Holy Cow debuts ‘controversial’ burger

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

Del Ray burger joint Holy Cow has managed to stuff some of the city’s biggest issues into its latest creation.

The restaurant’s current “Burger of the Moment” debuted on Dec. 12 with a mouthful of a name: “The Seminary Road-Dockless Scooter-Waterfront Development-Halal Butcher-Bike Lane.”

The burger itself packs grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion and, in a move owner Bill Blackburn said is more “controversial” than the name, Miracle Whip between two potato buns.

“It is a very controversial condiment. People love it or hate it. They feel very strongly about Miracle Whip,” Blackburn said.

Once Blackburn and his chef agreed that such a controversial topping would be at the center of the burger, they knew they had to find a name that would stoke the flames even further.

“The first thing that popped into my head was, well, we’ve got a dozen things here in Alexandria that people feel strongly about. Let’s just call it that,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn and his staff thought the burger would be shared on Facebook and get a few likes, but instead it has attracted almost as much attention as the controversies that make up its name, Blackburn said.

At Holy Cow, the modus operandi is never to take things too seriously, and overall diners and social media posters have taken the joke in stride, Blackburn said.

The sandwich itself has lived up to the name: Patrons are fairly split, mainly on the use of Miracle Whip.

“That part of the sandwich is a challenge,” Councilor John Chapman said. “I am very limited in my condiment usage. Choosing to either use or taste Miracle Whip, since I was a little boy, I am not a huge fan.”

Ultimately, Blackburn said he hopes the joke points out how Alexandria is still a great place to live.

“If you can take a step back and look at the big picture, if the biggest problems we have in Alexandria are electric scooters and bicycle lanes, then things are pretty good in our city,” Blackburn said.

“These are important issues, surely, but in the grand scheme of things, we’re doing pretty well,” Mayor Justin Wilson, a vocal Miracle Whip opponent, said. “… It is important to laugh about ourselves at some point and keep a good levity about it. Sometimes, particularly with everything going on in D.C. these days, it’s good to maintain a good sense of humor about this stuff.”

The burger is currently available at Holy Cow for $8.95