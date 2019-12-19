Justice Matters with Bryan Porter: English common law in Virginia’s code

One of my favorite sections of the Virginia Code is §1-200, which states in pertinent part, that “the common law of England, insofar that it is not repugnant to the Bill of Rights and Constitution, shall continue in full force within” Virginia.

The term “common law” refers to the ancient English tradition of establishing the law not through the enactment of statutes but through the decisions of judges in individual cases, written down for posterity and honored as binding precedent by tribunals through the legal doctrine of “stare decisis,” or “let the decision stand.”

This means that in a few unusual situations, glimmers of centuries-old English common law continue to shine through the criminal statutes of the commonwealth. Perhaps the best illustration is with the venerable criminal offenses of robbery and burglary. As I will explain in a moment, the two crimes are distinct but are often conflated for one another.

Robbery is among the oldest of recognized crimes, first established as an offense against the crown in the 12th-century reign of Henry II Plantagenet. A felony for more than 800 years, it remains a common law crime in Virginia.

Section §18.2-58 says, “If any person commit robbery … he shall be guilty of a felony.” Unlike almost every other criminal statute, the definition of robbery is omitted from the statute. To define what robbery is, we must look to precedents.

Sir William Blackstone, circa 1770, relied on these precedents in his famous “Commentaries,” in which he laid down the stricture of the English common law in one written resource. Blackstone defined robbery as “the felonious and forcible taking, from the person of another, of goods or money of any value … by force or by putting [the victim] in fear.” The elements of robbery have remained largely unchanged and in force in Virginia hundreds of years after they were first settled upon.

Burglary, on the other hand, was defined by Blackstone as the “breaking and entering into a dwelling house during the nighttime, with the intent to commit a felony therein.” Blackstone specifically noted that a burglary must occur at night, “for in the daytime there is no burglary.”

Likewise, only a dwelling could be burglarized: other buildings not used for habitation could not be burgled. The fundamental elements of burglary remain unchanged and are reflected in §18.2-89 of the Code of Virginia.