My View | Denise Dunbar: Scooters are not for commuters

More importantly, what staff did not present to council or put in the executive summary is that more respondents said they would have walked if scooters were not available than would have driven.

Fully 49.8 percent said they would have walked without scooters, and another 12.73 percent said they would have bicycled. That’s 63 percent of scooter users who said walking or biking would have replaced their scooter rides compared to 46 percent who would have driven their personal vehicles.

This information was buried on page 46 of the report, in the appendix. Is council even aware of these numbers?

The data is also difficult to interpret because respondents were asked to list their top two alternative transportation options to scooters, so the data does not add up to 100 percent.

But think about what this data reveals: We are encouraging people to give up walking and biking, which is healthy, by subsidizing a program in which residents, visitors and their young children ride motorized scooters without helmets. And a sizeable majority of respondents say they would have walked or biked without scooters.