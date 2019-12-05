My View | Denise Dunbar: Get that scooter off my sidewalk

I’ve spent a fair amount of time thinking about scooters this year – and not just

when I’m removing them from the sidewalk in front of my house. I think many people, particularly in Old Town, are vocally opposed to scooters as much for what they represent as for what they are.

Those complaining loudest about scooters have generally lived in Alexandria a long time. My husband and I moved to the city right after grad school and have been here 33 years. We’ve seen Alexandria and Northern Virginia change dramatically during that time.

Traffic congestion on the region’s main roads has gotten consistently worse, and parking in Old Town and Del Ray progressively more difficult. Many long-time residents feel like we’re under as- sault from the city’s leaders. Those decision makers are increasingly younger people – city staff, members of boards and commissions and our young city council.

They appear to not know, and seem not to care, that many of us moved to Alexandria before Old Town was genteel or Del Ray was hip. We’ve paid many thousands of dollars in property taxes into city coffers in the decades we’ve lived here – money that has funded city schools, capital projects and city staff salaries. Yet increasingly we feel that our voices aren’t being heard.