Scholarship fund’s women’s soiree raises almost $20k

By Missy Schrott | [email protected]

The Scholarship Fund of Alexandria’s Women’s Holiday Soirée took place on Dec. 5, according to a news release. About 125 women attended the event at restauranteur Stephanie Babin’s house, where they enjoyed bourbon cocktails and jambalaya from the Neighborhood Restaurant Group.

The holiday soirée raised $18,000, which will provide scholarships for six students in the T.C. Williams Class of 2020, according to the release.

The Scholarship Fund of Alexandria is a local nonprofit that awards $1 million in college scholarships to T.C. Williams students with financial need every year, according to the release.