T.C. Williams teacher Kimberly Wilson named ACTE National Teacher of the Year

T.C. Williams High School teacher Kimberly Wilson was named the Association for Career and Technical Education’s National Teacher of the Year.

The award recognizes the finest career and technical education teachers at the middle and secondary school level who have demonstrated innovation in the classroom, commitment to their students and dedication to the improvement of CTE in their institutions and communities.

For the past 28 years, Wilson has served students and families of Alexandria City Public Schools, first at the middle school level and, most recently, for nine years at the high school level. She currently teaches Early Childhood Education and Virginia Teachers for Tomorrow in the Family and Consumer Sciences Department to students at T.C. Williams who are interested in pursuing careers in the profession of education. In addition to teaching, Wilson is also a mentor coordinator for new teachers in her building.

Wilson has inspired T.C. Williams graduates to become long-term teachers with ACPS and has set up more than a hundred placements in internships, field assignments and full-time jobs for others who have earned their Childhood Development Associate Credential through her class.