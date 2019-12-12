Your Views: Be more prudent with city resources

To the editor:

Recently, various local newspapers printed the munificent salaries of City of Alexandria employees. I was aghast that the city manager is drawing about $300,000 a year and his three deputy city managers pull in around $200,000. Most of the other upper echelon employees are also making high salaries.

These figures are considerably higher than federal employees with much more responsibility, since the top SES pay is under $200,000, and the President of the United States only makes $400,000. Which jurisdiction is Alexandria comparing itself to? Certainly not Washington D.C., Arlington County or Fairfax County, all of which have much larger populations.

Another apparently extravagant expenditure is the Capital Bikeshare program, which is a public-private partnership between the City of Alexandria and a commercial operator, Motivate International – which also operates in D.C. – where the ridership pays for 77 percent of costs, as of 2015.