Your Views: Council overreach and the Dillon rule

To the editor:

“We can’t do this again,” Mayor Justin Wilson proclaimed at the end of September’s city council public hearing on the Seminary Road Diet.

He might as well have said, “Je suis le chef d’etat; vous êtes les hoi polloi,” or “I’m in charge here; you’re merely the unwashed masses.” In other words, he can’t bear sitting through hours of city council meetings listening to residents’ carping, but he seems far less concerned about residents who have to sit in traffic on Seminary Road.

At its Dec. 14 session, city council added gender identity and transgender status to its human rights ordinance despite not having the legal authority to do so due to Dillon’s Rule, which reserves such decisions for the state legislature.

Instead of waiting a year for the legislature – now under liberal control thanks in part to huge amounts of funding LGBTQ groups invested – to frame the format LGBTQ rights would take in Virginia, city council chose this popular cause to overstep its powers, surely hoping that beneficiaries will reciprocate with political support for city council’s overreach on land use issues and in other more mundane arenas.