Your Views: Building Metro on wetlands will cause more flooding

To the editor:

Our local government just announced that it has won a great victory by at last obtaining the necessary federal permit to destroy about five acres of wetlands at Potomac Yard adjoining the George Washington Parkway and containing tidal wetlands.

These wetlands also contain about 270 mature trees and some rare native plants which grow only in wetland habitats. There was another option for locating the Potomac Yard Metro, outside the wetland. It would not have required a permit and so could have al- ready been built.

There was a public hearing on the state permit last July, shortly after a major flood on July 8. Many of those who spoke at the state hearing mentioned the flooding in their neighborhoods. Rosemont, where I live, had some flooded basements for the first time I can remember since 2008.

Parking garages in Old Town were flooded. The city spent about $500,000 on damages, according to City Manager Mark Jinks. It also offered low-cost flood insurance to homeowners to repair damages.