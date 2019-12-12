Your Views: Our sons saved 10 lives

To the editor:

Within a year of each other, we lost our sons. Suddenly and heart-wrenchingly. Nothing could have prepared us for the way in which our lives were upended.

Jake was an athletic 15-year-old who loved the Washington Capitals and was a talented hockey player himself and played on his high school team. Junior came to the United States from Colombia when he was five, had recently graduated from high school and was working toward his goal of becoming a cardiovascular surgeon. Both had so much more to accomplish.

While our own lives and backgrounds may appear very different, we have one, beautiful thing in common – our sons are heroes. They were organ donors and together saved the lives of 10 dying strangers. The knowledge that Jake and Junior gave these patients and their families the miracle they needed gives us hope.

In the case of Junior, the decision to be a donor had already been made. He was 18 at the time of his death and had checked the box to be an organ donor on a recent trip to the DMV. This was his selfless decision, and something I supported.