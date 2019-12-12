Your Views: Seminary decision an example of non-representative government

To the editor:

Recent changes on Seminary Road from four lanes to three lanes and the addition of two bike lanes has sparked major controversy.

To paraphrase one of the most famous quotes in history, “Never in the course of civic issues have so few owed so much to so few at the expense of so many.”

The majority in the four-to-three city council decision ignored the facts regarding the historical safety of this stretch of Seminary Road, the opposition of hundreds of the immediately affected residents and the city transportation director’s opposition. Vice Mayor Elizabeth Bennett-Parker also conducted a survey that cannot be reconstructed or verified.