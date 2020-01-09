City to host 2020 Housing Summit

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

The city is set to host its 2020 Housing Summit, a day-long examination of the future of housing in Alexandria, on Saturday, according to a news release.

As part of the summit, participants will re-examine the city’s 2013 Housing Master Plan. Unanimously approved by city council on Dec. 14, 2013, the HMP established long-term principles, goals and strategies for the city to pursue in attempting to meet future affordable housing needs, according to the city website.

With the summit, the city aims to re-evaluate the direction of the HMP and address ongoing affordable housing challenges, according to the release. Participants will go on bus tours highlighting affordable housing developments throughout the city and learn more about affordable housing and community service organizations.

Discussion sessions will tackle the HMP, equity and potential regional partnerships, according to the release.

The 2020 Housing Summit takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lee Center, 1108 Jefferson St. Those interested in attending the summit can register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NQHYRC9.