ACPS receives grant for five electric school buses

Alexandria City Public Schools will be purchasing five electric school buses thanks to a recent grant from Dominion Energy, ACPS announced on Jan. 17.
The school division was scheduled to purchase five new school buses this summer. According to the terms of the grant, Dominion Energy will pay an additional cost so that the school district can upgrade them to electric school buses. ACPS’ existing bus fleet includes 123 buses.
ACPS aims to have the buses ready for the 2020-2021 school year in September, according to the release.
ACPS is one of 16 school divisions in the state to be awarded the grant. This kind of gradual transition to electric, green vehicles is part of both the city’s Environmental Action Plan 2040 and Dominion Energy’s goal of placing 50 electric buses on Virginia roads by the end of 2020, according to the release.