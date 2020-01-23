Alexandria Times’ first podcast arrives next week

Speak Easy, the Alexandria Times’ first foray into the world of podcasting, is set to hit the airwaves next week on Jan. 29.

Based around in-depth conversations with interesting Alexandrians, a new episode of Speak Easy will drop monthly. Times reporter Cody Mello-Klein will be spearheading the podcast with the help of Editor Missy Schrott and other Times staff.

Podcast guests will range from community leaders, artists and business owners, and the guest won’t be revealed until the day before the podcast is released. Stay tuned to the Times website and social media accounts for the reveal of the first Speak Easy guest on Jan. 28.