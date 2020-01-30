Internationally renowned artist killed in Duke Street crash

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

Alfredo Da Silva, 89, a Bolivian born artist and photographer who achieved international recognition, was struck and killed by a car while crossing Duke Street last Sunday, according to an Alexandria Police Department news release.

Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Duke Street and Cameron Station Boulevard at 7:52 a.m. on Sunday. Da Silva was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. The driver remained on the scene and was interviewed by police.

Born in Potosi, Bolivia on Feb. 20, 1935, Da Silva was known primarily for his abstract work using watercolors. He worked in relative obscurity in Bolivia until, in 1959, he was awarded one of the highest honors for an international artist by the Salon Nacional de Pintura in Buenos Aires. Two years later, Da Silva traveled to Washington D.C., where he held a one-man show at the Pan American Union.

APD asks that witnesses with information about the crash contact Officer Jessica Johnson at 703-405-2787.