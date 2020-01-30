ALX Community expands to the waterfront

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]
Shared office space and coworking brand ALX Community opened a second location on the city’s waterfront on Tuesday, according to a news release.
ALX Community’s new location at 201 N. Union St. is two levels and includes private office space, dedicated desks, flex seating and event and conference spaces, including a 5,000-square-foot conference center, according to the release.
As part of a collaboration with The Art League, the space will also feature rotating pieces by local artists.