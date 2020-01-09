City creatives: Stephen Lally

“For me, what was really useful and helpful was having somebody looking at your work, giving you critique about your work and sort of asking you the kind of questions like, ‘Well, what are you trying to do? Why are you doing this?’” Lally said.

Lally eventually moved to Alexandria around 1987 – and Del Ray in 1997 – where he’s become a familiar presence at Torpedo Factory and Del Ray Artisans showings.

Lally’s first experience with wood firing at the University of Colorado stuck with him.

This “crazy way of firing,” as Lally called it, consumes two cords of wood in 24 hours, the same amount of wood most people consume in an entire winter. Lally travels to Chester Springs, Pennsylvania and Baltimore, Maryland to attend communal wood firings with a roster of potters he’s come to know over the years.

Unlike electric or gas firing, which is a solitary experience, wood firing requires cooperation. People have to stoke the kiln every three to five minutes to maintain the heat. It’s hard work, but the end result is worth it, Lally said.

“The color that you see on the clay – the browns, the orange – that’s all from the flame going across and bringing the iron to the surface,” Lally said. “You can see the path of the flame, but as the ash comes in, it actually comes down like snow but it also goes like a stream. It melts and forms a glass because there’s the trace minerals in the wood that are glass formers.”

Wood firing emphasizes the natural qualities of the clay, leaving Lally’s pieces glazed but somewhat naked in shape and form.

There’s an honesty to Lally’s work, as he doesn’t try to mask imperfections. Some of the handles look like they’ve been attached because they have been attached. Lally’s process, the work he puts into making his art and the clay itself, are front and center, he said.

Lally uses a twisted wire to slice pieces off of raw clay on the wheel. The texture of the wire leaves a permanent record, a shell-like pattern, on the underside of his mug. The grooves and marks, things that are often erased on mass-produced mugs, are like birthmarks, a connection to Lally and the Earth.

“You have no sense of the skin or structure or bone,” Lally said, pointing to an industrially-designed coffee mug. “… There’s a way that [with] wood firing you really get to see the pot and the clay in a way that if you glaze it all the way down you lose that.”

Lally strives to emphasize both form and function in his work. He designs his pieces with a specific aesthetic in mind, but they are useless if they have no utilitarian value.

Using one of his mugs as an example, Lally points out how the bone-like ribbing of the mug is not only stylish but functional, especially for people who like to hold their mugs with two hands. The volcanically narrow top that slopes down into a wider base also provides stability.

Ceramics, especially the kind that Lally makes, are meant to be used, Lally said. If he’s successful, a mug becomes more than just an object to its owner. Over time, that mug becomes an extension of its owner. A bond is forged through daily rituals – on cold winter mornings or muggy summer nights – to the point where, once lost, it can seem irreplaceable.

“If you think about it, there’s nothing more intimate than the cups that you drink out of,” Lally said. “They sort of become a part of your life, and so it’s interesting that so many people use what I would say are sterile, dead, industrially designed mugs that work well, first and foremost, for production.”

In the years after he came to Alexandria, Lally taught pottery classes at the Durant Center as part of a city program and volunteered at the Art League, where he met his wife, a poet and publisher.

When kids came into the picture, Lally cut down on his wood-firing trips, but as his kids have gotten older – his daughter was recently named T.C. Williams High School’s poet laureate – he’s found time to return to the kiln.

He’s participated in more national pottery shows and has reconnected with Del Ray Artisans; he now serves as the organization’s treasurer.

“It’s a neat organization. I’ve liked it a lot,” Lally said. “It’s a very diverse one in terms of the folks who are there and people at different levels, sort of where they are with their art.”

Wood firing is a challenging way to go about making pottery. There are far easier methods – and Lally uses them as well. But, 30 years later, wood firing, the confluence of fire, earth and wood, remains Lally’s method of choice. He’s forged lasting friendships in those flames, along with pottery that still holds a meaningful place in peoples’ homes and hearts.