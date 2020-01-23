City considers adding affordable housing to Douglas MacArthur

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

Members of the MacArthur Advisory Committee and the community were left scrambling last week after the city indicated it would be exploring affordable housing on the Douglas MacArthur Elementary School site.

The announcement that the city would not only be exploring co-location options, but also providing funding to Alexandria City Public Schools for an architectural exploration of potential housing options, surprised members of the advisory committee.

“We were all blindsided, as a team, as a council member,” Amy Jackson, the city council representative on the advisory committee, said.

This is the latest bump in the road for a project that has already had a fairly uneven ride.

Due to a lack of space on the Douglas MacArthur site, Douglas MacArthur students will take classes in the old Patrick Henry K-8 School building during construction.

The school board’s April 2019 decision to use Patrick Henry as a swing space drew widespread criticism from Patrick Henry parents. Although the swing space plan advanced the Douglas MacArthur rebuild timeline, it delayed the opening of athletic fields at Patrick Henry until fall 2023.