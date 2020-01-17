Foodie: Embrace “healthy-ish” eating with Spike Mendelsohn’s açaí bowls

An acai bowl topped with bananas, strawberries and blueberries. (File Photo)
By Spike Mendelsohn

From burgers to beets to everything in between, my culinary journey has been focused on simple, fresh ingredients.

As plant-based eating continues to gain momentum, I often say that eating “healthy-ish” is a movement that is not just good for the individual, but it’s also good for the planet. Right now it’s all about balance — yes, you can indulge some days — but people are focusing on shifting toward eating foods that fuel them and make them feel good.

When I became a father, I started to pay even more attention to the healthy dining options, or lack thereof, in the Northern Virginia area. I wanted to create a place where families could go for good, healthy food. The culmination of this goal is Vim & Victor, which I like to call a “healthy-ish” restaurant.

People often ask me what inspires my twist on classic dishes. One thing that inspires the dishes that I create and add to the menu is travel, and one of my favorite places on Earth is Hawaii. When I’m there, I gain a lot of inspiration from the fresh ingredients on the islands.

My trips to Hawaii inspired the acai bowl featured on the Vim & Victor menu. A well-rounded bowl is always my go-to “apres surf” and workout meal. These light, refreshing dishes, including açaí, coconut and pitaya bowls, represent freshness and wellness.

The signature açaí bowl has fresh açaí, strawberries and blueberries. For a tropical punch, I add pineapple juice and banana. It’s topped with house-made granola, fresh-cut strawberries, blueberries, bananas, cacao and maple syrup.

It’s a perfect way to start your day, or have as a midday pick me up.

Spike Mendelsohn is chef and partner at Vim & Victor in Springfield. At Vim & Victor, Mendelsohn works to elevate balanced, well-crafted meals through healthy twists on familiar favorites.

