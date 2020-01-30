Hyatt Centric opens on upper King Street

The Hyatt Hotels Corporation opened its latest boutique hotel, Hyatt Centric Old Town Alexandria, on Jan. 22, according to a news release.

The 124-room hotel is the second Hyatt Centric to open in Virginia, after Hyatt Centric Arlington. Hyatt Centric Old Town Alexandria includes a fitness center, modern design that evokes the city’s history and French & Southern, a new restaurant that draws inspiration from Parisian and Southern cuisine, according to the release.