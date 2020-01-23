My View | Frank Putzu: ‘Hold to that talking point’

As revealed last week, FOIA documents indicate that the Alexandria Department of Transportation and Environmental Services officials confused the position of the Alexandria Fire Department, including department safety concerns over lane reductions and other changes to Seminary Road.

It is also clear that following the Traffic and Parking Board’s June 24 vote to support maintaining four driving lanes on Seminary Road, the campaign to spin these concerns continued. All documents referenced in this series have been shared with the Alexandria Times.

In the aftermath of the TPB vote, and before the Sept. 14 city council hearing where the final vote on Seminary Road took place, T&ES Director Yon Lambert pressed AFD to “ensur[e] that our departments are unified as we address issues that are of strategic importance to the city.” T&ES seemed preoccupied with presenting a unified message in the run-up to the Sept. 14 hearing.

Meanwhile, Local 2141, the firefighters’ union, was correcting statements implying that they were on board with the road diet for Seminary Road. In one email, Union President Megan Ellzy wrote “[t]he Local does not support any traffic pattern that would hinder emergency vehicle traffic.” Ellzy further stated that Local 2141 had “not been given or reviewed any research on the traffic patterns and how these options might effect emergency vehicles,” and that her position precluded her from testifying at the council hearing.

AFD officials sent an unprompted email to T&ES on Aug. 16 saying it “was a part of the Complete Streets Program and discussions surrounding the Seminary Road project,” and it was willing “to consider” the road diet.

On Aug. 27, T&ES Deputy Director Hillary Orr told AFD that T&ES wanted to use the Aug. 16 statement for an Alexandria Times story as AFD’s public position and characterized it as AFD’s choice of the road diet as the preferred alternative. Orr also requested AFD testify at the public hearing.