My View | Justin Wilson: We need a cleaner economy in Virginia

There’s no doubt that climate change poses a threat to our planet, to our children’s future and to humanity itself. You don’t have to look any further than the flooding we experience in Old Town and impacts of severe storm events to see that we’re already feeling the effects right here in Virginia. We need to act, and we need to act quickly. Unfortunately, when it comes to climate change, Washington is failing us, so it falls to leaders in Virginia and in cities across the country to lead.

Our leaders in Richmond have an opportunity and a responsibility to lead, and in the process, they can put Virginia on the cutting edge when it comes to taking on climate change at the state level by passing the Virginia Clean Economy Act. This bill, if it becomes law, will require that 100 percent of Virginia’s electricity come from clean sources by 2050, eliminate all pollution from our utilities and achieve those goals in a way that will create tens of thousands of jobs and protect ratepayers in the process.

Here in Alexandria, we’re working to do our part to combat climate change. Just last year, we adopted our updated Environmental Action Plan 2040. If we succeed, Alexandria will reduce and eventually eliminate our community greenhouse gas emissions, purchase 100 percent of our power from clean energy sources, make our buildings more energy efficient and clean up transportation in our city.