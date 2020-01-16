My View | Michael Maibach: How to make city hall more responsive

Did you know Alexandria’s first city council – elected in 1780 – was bicameral? That in 1804 we established our first council wards? That from 1780 to 2009 city elections were never held in November to avoid the huge distraction of federal elections? All of this is gone now, as is a city hall responsive to its citizens. Their plans don’t include yours anymore.

We see this every day.

Many Alexandrians feel Mayor Justin Wilson and council no longer care about their views and know they cannot be held accountable in our current election system. This is because three local election laws now work together to eliminate choice: 1) At-large elections, 2) held in November 3) every three years. These together have created one-party control with no end in sight.

We powerlessly watch as motorized scooters turn historic Old Town into an amusement park – a place where neither the mayor nor anyone on council lives. We watch stunning, hyper-development on South Union Street show how a city destroys an historic neighborhood.

Wilson seeks densification at every opportunity to increase tax revenues. Densification multiplies cars on the road even as the mayor demands road diets on King and Seminary.

Twelve civic associations opposed removal of lanes on Seminary Road. Wilson and the council ignored them. A Seminary Road Facebook protest now has 1,400 members – you know, 1,400 taxpayers, homeowners and voters. But the mayor and council know what is best for them.

We love competition in sports and choices in airlines, phones and cars. Yet we no longer have competition or choices in city elections. Our two-party system – once robust – is now dead. Republican former Vice Mayor Bill Cleve- land served on council for 18 years.

This changed in May 2009 after Frank Fannon (R) and Alicia Hughes (I) defeated Councilors Wilson and Tim Lovain. Two days later Wilson and Lovain led the charge to move city elections to November. They knew the huge 2012 presidential election turnout would defeat Fannon and Hughes. They were right. Wilson and Lovain were returned to office and we have had one-party rule since. City election laws must be returned to what we had before “massive resistance” eliminated wards.