T.C. Williams alum named U.S. Men’s Athlete of the Year

T.C. Williams High School alumnus and track athlete Noah Lyles was named Men’s Athlete of the Year by Track and Field News for the second year in a row, according to Alexandria City Public Schools. The sports publication said the 2016 Titan graduate was “the runaway choice” for the top spot on its list, according to an ACPS news release.

The news comes in the wake of a momentous year for Lyles, one in which he became the fastest man in the world to run the 200m. In September, Lyles ran a 19.83 200m at the World Athletics’ World Track and Field Championships in Qatar. He was also ranked as number one in the world in the 200m and number two in the world in the 100m by Athletics Weekly, according to the release.