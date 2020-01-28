Pat M. Booth dies at 83

Pat M. Booth returned to her Heavenly Father on Jan. 5, 2020. She passed peacefully in the morning unexpectedly.

Pat was born two months premature on June 16, 1936, in Wendell, Idaho, to Arthur Richard and Frances La Velle Forsberg Messenger. She was the oldest of seven children.

Her family moved from Jerome, Idaho, to Ogden, Utah in the summer of 1941. She attended Madison Elementary, Central Junior High and graduated from Ogden High School in 1954. In 1955 she was employed as a clerk typist at Hill Air Force Base.

She gave birth to her daughter, Jeanne Gilchrist in December 1956 and her daughter Barbara Gilchrist in May 1958. She quit working in 1957 to be a full time wife and mother and returned to work in 1960.

By 1977, Pat became single and since her daughters were grown, she started the adventures of her life. She learned to downhill snow ski, joined Volksmarching, RHETS International Toastmistress Club, the National Honor Society and other organizations. She held various leadership positions in many organizations including serving as president, vice president and secretary. She gave speeches and won speech contests.

In 1984, Pat took the opportunity for a promotion and transfer to Wright-Patterson AFB. In 1989, she had an opportunity for a five-year temporary promotion to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Her promotion was extended another three years.

Pat loved living in Alexandria. When her temporary promotion expired, instead of returning to Wright-Patterson AFB, she retired, bought a condominium, found other employment and went back to school. She worked for the Body Shop, The Bombay Company and the Alexandria Times newspaper. She worked for the Times until the end of September 2017, when she moved back to Utah to be closer to her children and their families.

Pat loved to travel. She went to England, Switzerland, France, Germany, Portugal, Turkey and the Dominican Republic. She went with her college Spanish class to Mexico for 30 days. She also traveled to other states in the United States. She was always ready for a party or to travel somewhere or anywhere.

Pat highly valued education. She attended Stevens-Henagar Business College, Weber State College and graduated from Northern Virginia Community College and received her bachelor’s degree from George Washington University.

Pat was deeply patriotic. She loved the U.S., the military and our veterans.

Pat loved to exercise, especially lifting weights and aerobics. She also loved sports cars. She owned a Mazda RX7 for 20 years and most recently a 2009 Black Mercedes SLK.

Pat is survived by her two daughters, Jeanne Gilchrist (Bob Wordell) of North Ogden, Utah and Barbara Gilchrist of Clinton, Utah; eight grandchildren, Anne Jones of San Diego, California; Amy Smith of Clearfield, Utah; Kate Wilder of Clinton, Utah; Michael Smith of Clinton, Utah; Melanee Tracy of Hooper, Utah; Ashley Halverson of San Diego, California; Bryan Halverson of Ogden, Utah; and Matthew Halverson of San Diego, California; nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother, Richard Messenger (Linda Kay) of Bountiful, Utah; sisters, Candy Austad (Larry) of Kalamazoo, Michigan; Judy Winn of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Greg Wallace, brother-in-law (Melanie deceased) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Messenger, and sisters, Melanie Wallace and Jill Ferguson.

Pat was loved by many friends in Virginia and at Avamere at Mountain Ridge. She will be missed by many.

Thank you to the staff at Avamere at Mountain Ridge and the staff at Inspiration Hospice for your care. Thank you to the friends and colleagues in Virginia who assisted Pat in times of need.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. Funeral services were held on Jan. 11, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.