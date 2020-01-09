School board approves 10-year plan

By Missy Schrott | [email protected]

The Alexandria School Board approved a $530.7 million 10-year Capital Improvement Program budget at a meeting on Dec. 19.

The plan includes the modernization of Douglas MacArthur Elementary School, George Mason Elementary School, Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology and Matthew Maury Elementary School in the next 10 years.

The plan also includes $158.2 million for the high school project in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

The school board’s CIP budget will go before city council during council’s budget process this spring. It is slated for a vote in May 2020.