Speak Easy: The Alexandria Times Podcast

Welcome to Speak Easy, the Alexandria Times’ first podcast. Each month, our reporters will sit down with noteworthy residents, business owners, artists and community leaders to chat about all things Alexandria. Don’t worry about missing an episode; Speak Easy is available on the Apple Podcast app, Google Play and Spotify, and all episodes will be archived on the Times website.

Episode Zero: What is Speak Easy?

Ahead of the launch of the Alexandria Times first podcast, Speak Easy, reporter Cody Mello-Klein and editor Missy Schrott sit down to answer your biggest question: What is Speak Easy? They also introduce themselves and reveal the podcast’s first guest.