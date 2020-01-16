Sushi Jin coming to West Alex development

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]
Sushi Jin, a restaurant that serves sushi and other Japanese cuisine, is coming to the West Alex development, Weingarten Realty announced in a news release on Tuesday.
West Alex, a 500,000 square foot mixed-use, multi-building development at King and North Beauregard streets, will include both retail and office space. City council approved a Silver Diner restaurant in the development on May 18.
After launching in Silver Spring, Maryland in 2006, Sushi Jin expanded to Woodbridge, Virginia. The Alexandria location is scheduled to open in May 2020, according to the release.