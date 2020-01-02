The Business Plan with Bill Regan: Great expectations

In addition to our talented workforce and strategic location, one of the selection criteria for Amazon and Virginia Tech choosing National Landing/Alexandria was the attention our region pays to

its infrastructure.

The dust, noise and detours might strain our patience, but with foresight, we can bear with them and try to stay focused on the opportunities and enhancements they will bring. Recall the congestion and commotion around our waterfront redevelopment, including the oft-voiced fear that Old Town would become another National Harbor.

Already, just in the first phase of that long-term project, we see that the newly created open space actually accentuates the significant character and charm of Alexandria. The subsequent phases will include landscaping, promenades, and amenities that lure locals and tourists alike to savor Alexandria’s historic waterfront setting.

Old Town North likewise has bustled with cranes and construction, and more projects are ahead. Earlier eyesore buildings and vacant lots now provide upscale residential, grocery, retail and dining options. Upcoming plans call for OTN to become an arts and cultural district that includes a new performance theater.

Street crews seem to be everywhere in the city. The silver lining to our having to endure those detours and delays is that, while they’re tending to sewer or transportation-related digs, they’re leveraging those underground projects to also install conduit and fiber to bring broadband capacity to Alexandria. That strategy is developing an underground fiber network that will enable Alexandria businesses and residents to receive the fastest Internet connectivity in the country.