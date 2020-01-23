One hospitalized in Van Dorn Street crash

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]
A vehicle crash on Van Dorn Street resulted in the hospitalization of one person on Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred on North Van Dorn Street near Kenmore Avenue, according to a Tweet from the IAFF Local 2141 union.
Rescue team 206 extricated a person who had been trapped in the vehicle and sent them to a local hospital, according to another Tweet from IAFF Local 2141.
The crash and emergency service response resulted in detours for drivers and public transit commuters. DASH buses on the AT5 route had to skip stops, however DASH Tweeted at 10:38 a.m. that regular service had been reestablished.