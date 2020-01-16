Winter Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday

From Jan. 17 to Jan 26, select restaurants will offer $35 three course dinners for one or $35 dinner for two and $15 or $22 per person lunch and brunch deals, according to a news release. Morethan 70 restaurants will offer dinner deals, and more than 35 of those restaurants will also offer lunch deals.

This year, participating restaurants include returning favorites like Del Ray Cafe, The Majestic, Theismann’s Restaurant and Urbano 116 and Winter Restaurant Week newcomers like Augie’s Mussel House, Mai Thai, Spice Kraft and The Study at Morrison House, according to the release.