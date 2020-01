Ya-Gút St., a new Eastern eatery, opened at 682 N. Saint Asaph St. on Jan. 16 and is bringing gelato and bubble tea to Old Town.

Located in front of Sunday in Saigon, Ya-Gút St. offers gelato, desserts and bubble tea in fun flavors like dirty black sugar crème brûlée boba and pinot noir blackberry gelato.

The restaurant is still operating under its soft opening hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with plans to eventually open at 6:30 a.m.