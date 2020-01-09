Your Views: Our city manager is not overpaid

To the editor:

Recently you have printed several letters accusing the City of Alexandria of overpaying its top professional staff. Comparisons have been made with the pay of federal cabinet officers and indeed the president’s salary, which is about $400,000 per year.

But another comparison is useful. At least 40 university presidents make more than double the president’s salary. Seventeen public university presidents are paid more than $1 million a year and some almost $2 million.

Football coaches, who it is argued attract donations to their schools, often make more than university presidents. The top earner is the football coach at the University of Alabama, Nick Saban, whose pay is more than $8 million in 2020, according to Sports Illustrated.