Your Views: Prioritize home ownership over renting

To the editor:

Earlier this month, the first-ever housing summit was held in Alexandria. The focus of the summit was affordability. Unfortunately, home ownership, a pathway that allows families to build wealth and participate more fully in our community was at best an afterthought to the summit.

The morning opened with a high-quality bus tour highlighting creative solutions for affordable rental units, like the Station at Potomac Yard which co-located 64 affordable units above the city’s new fire station.

Under the current rules, to obtain the bonus, most developers agree to a 40-year commitment. But, after 40 years those affordable units could be- come market-rate units without additional action. A rental-focused strategy does not address the long-term affordability challenge; opening pathways to home ownership does.

During the tour, I raised the issue of home ownership because it was not discussed. Once raised, others joined the conversation and highlighted their personal struggles to utilize the program. Home ownership allows families in need of affordable housing to have greater security in their housing costs, build equity and participate more fully in our community as permanent fixtures.