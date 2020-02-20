Delving into data on lawsuits filed against the city

T.C. lights. The Hugo Black House. Ask most Alexandrians, and they’ll be able to recite the details of these controversial, high-profile lawsuits against the city by heart.

But the city regularly faces lawsuits that don’t attract as much media or public attention. Some cases are dismissed, some go to trial and some are settled with a city payout. Even more cases are resolved in conversations and never see the courtroom.

Between 2014 and 2019, 101 lawsuits were filed against the city, and 20 of those cases are still active, according to data the Alexandria Times acquired through the city.

Each of these cases tells its own story, with widely ranging claims, alleged damages and effort and cost put in by both parties. This article is a quantitative analysis of qualitative data points, a bird’s eye view of the forest, not the trees. The Times will be delving deeper into individual cases in later entries of this series.

Over the last six years, the city has faced 37 claims cases, 20 land-use cases, 15 civil rights cases, 12 employment cases, 11 real estate assessment cases, two FOIA cases, two mandamus cases and two procurement cases.

Of the 101 cases that have been filed against the city, 50 have been dismissed, 31 have been settled and 20 remain active.

Multiple plaintiffs can sue separately for the same issue, so each of these cases is not necessarily an individual issue with the city. For example, five of the active land-use lawsuits against the city were filed by different groups of residents but all as part of the T.C. lights issue.

As a result, there are sometimes sudden spikes in the number of lawsuits filed against the city when looking at the data year to year.

Between 2014 and 2017, the number of lawsuits filed against the city remained fairly steady: 15 cases were filed in 2014, 13 in 2015, 11 in 2016 and 13 in 2017. In 2018, there were 27 lawsuits filed against the city, including the five T.C. lights-related land-use cases. That number decreased slightly to 22 cases in 2019.

Notably, there were six employment lawsuits filed against the city last year, five of which are still active and one of which was settled for $48,250.