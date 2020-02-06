Excessive density makes housing unaffordable

To the editor:

We’re already in a climate crisis. We are already too densely developed in our city. We are in the top 10 of our nation’s overdeveloped cities. It’s wrong to think of our dwindling open space as a blank slate, available for more dense development. We depend upon our environment to breathe, to have clean water, for mental health and to not have such deep stormwater damage, including tree loss and sediment that flows into the Chesapeake Bay.