School board chooses “forest” concept for Douglas MacArthur

The school board unanimously approved one of two design concepts for the Douglas MacArthur Elementary School rebuild at its Feb. 6 meeting.

After narrowing down design options from three to two last month, the school board decided to move forward with a “forest” concept.

The approved concept includes a three-story building set back from Janneys Lane with multiple non-contiguous play areas and recreational fields visible from the road. The classrooms will have a view of the nearby forest, and the building will be ACPS’ first net-zero ready school, meaning it will be capable of producing as much energy as it consumes.

Mignon Anthony, chief operating officer of Alexandria City Public Schools, noted that the design is still in the concept phase. It provides a set direction for the structure and positioning of the building, but leaves room for adjustments to the interior layout and outdoor spaces.

“This is definitely a milestone for the work that we’re doing with Douglas MacArthur, but it is not, by far, the last thing that we’re going to talk about,” Superintendent Dr. Gregory Hutchings, Ed.D., said. “There’s a lot more that occurs with this schematic design after this process.”