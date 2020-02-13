Filling in the Blanks with Dr. Gregory Hutchings, Ed.D.: Celebrating 100 years of Parker-Gray

In order to make equity a pillar in our community, we must remember our history and be willing to acknowledge the good, bad and ugly. We need to acknowledge that some of the first African slaves in Virginia landed right here in Alexandria. We need to recognize that we had one of the largest slave trades right here on Duke Street. And we need to own our racist past that forced African American children to have to travel into D.C. and walk miles to get an education past eighth grade.

We also need to acknowledge that we had a superintendent named Thomas Chambliss (T.C.) Williams, who believed that our schools were better segregated and opposed school integration during his 30-year tenure.

We also need to acknowledge the irony that the story for which our high school is known across the United States is one of desegregation, and that we celebrate our diversity with students who hail from 120 different countries and speak 121 different languages, all studying under one roof.

Black History Month reminds us that the fight for equity is far from over. Neither our Advanced Placement classes nor the Chance for Change Academy reflect the demographics of our school division. We, unfortunately, accept that modern day segregation still exists and our work is not done.

“When we know our history, we know our greatness,” a Parker-Gray alumni told me. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. also said, “If we don’t know our history, then we are bound to repeat it. Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”