City manager proposes 2-cent real estate tax hike with FY2021 budget

City Manager Mark Jinks presented his Fiscal Year 2021 budget proposal, which includes a 2-cent real estate tax increase, to city council on Tuesday.

The proposed operating budget for FY2021 totals $799.9 million, a 4.5 percent increase over last year’s adjusted $765.4 million operating budget. In addition to the tax rate hike, the proposal includes full funding for Alexandria City Public Schools, the expansion of several city programs and employee benefits and no major city service reductions.

The proposed tax rate increase from $1.13 to $1.15 per $100 of assessed value is especially significant considering the increase in the city’s real estate assessments this year, which were released on Feb. 11. The average assessment for all residential property types increased by 4.62 percent, to $582,636. This increase, on top of the increased tax rate, means the average property tax bill in Alexandria is $6,700, an increase of $428, or 6.8 percent, over last year.

Jinks also proposed raising the real estate tax by 2 cents in 2023 and again in 2025 to account for increasing construction costs and the long-term needs for the Capital Improvement Program budget. However, during this budget cycle, council will only vote on the initial tax increase in FY2021.

“Nobody likes to say that there are more tax rate increases coming down the road,” Jinks said. “Clearly when we get there, there will be different circumstances – we’ll have to reweigh it – but I thought it was important in laying out. … It needs to be clear that there needs to be a way to pay for these projects.”

The proposed budget notably includes the full $241.4 million in requested operating funds for Alexandria City Public Schools, a $9.8 million, or 4.2 percent increase, over FY2020 funding.

ACPS was also a significant part of the city’s 10-year, $2.1 billion proposed CIP budget, largely due to several new school buildings and modernization projects that are set to begin in the next few years.

Long-term costs associated with the construction of new school buildings and repairs to public buildings is the main reason for the 2-cent increase in the real estate tax this year, as well as the potential future increases, Jinks said.

“The dollar amounts that we’re facing to do our school investments and investments in city infrastructure are substantial,” Jinks said. “Construction cost increases have gone up 15 to 20 percent since we basically repriced our CIP three years ago.”

The real estate tax increase would generate an additional $8.5 million in revenue in FY2021, all of which would go toward funding city and school capital improvement projects. The Douglas MacArthur Elementary School rebuild project and a new building on T.C. Williams High School’s Minnie Howard campus are already set to cost $227 million.

In crafting the FY2021 budget, city staff remained focused on ideas that governed their decision-making in last year’s budget process: to make the city smart, green and equitable.