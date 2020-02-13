George Washington Birthday Parade returns

By Missy Schrott | [email protected]

Celebrate Presidents Day at the George Washington Birthday Parade on Monday. The annual parade is held on the third Monday in February and winds along a one-mile route through Old Town.

The event is the oldest and largest parade celebrating the birth of George Washington, according to its website. This year, the focus of the parade will be music and performing arts, meaning residents may see more singing, dancing and performing groups than in past years.

The parade begins on the corner of Gibbon and Fairfax streets at 1 p.m. It travels north along Fairfax Street, turns west on Queen Street and travels back south along Royal Street before coming to an end at Wilkes Street. Judges at a reviewing stand near city hall will give out awards to the best floats, bands, antique vehicles, historical units and more.

There are several other Presidents Day festivities taking place around Alexandria. Before the parade, a “Hunt for Washington,” an hour-long challenge that will take participants to several historic sites around Old Town, will be held. Participants will uncover clues while learning fun facts about George Washington. A clue sheet will be available at the parade reviewing stand starting at 10 a.m.

Throughout the day, there will be free admission at Friendship Firehouse Museum, Gadsby’s Tavern Museum, the Old Presbyterian Meeting House, Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum and the Lyceum. For more information about Presidents Day events, visit www.washingtonbirthday.com.