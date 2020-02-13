Subscribe Now
News
Scooters in Alexandria
Business
Community
Politics
Education
Crime
Obituaries
Sports
Bishop Ireton
Episcopal
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes
T.C. Williams
Alexandria Aces
Other
Arts & Culture
Music
Food
Home & Style
Theater
Visual Arts
Pets
Opinion
Letters
Editorials
Columns
Calendar
Overview
Events Submissions
Advertising
Rates and Special Sections
Sponsored Content
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
Mission
Print Edition Archives
Where to Find the Paper
Sign up to receive E-edition
Search
Alexandria Times
Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now
News
Scooters in Alexandria
Business
Community
Politics
Education
Crime
Obituaries
Sports
Bishop Ireton
Episcopal
St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes
T.C. Williams
Alexandria Aces
Other
Arts & Culture
Music
Food
Home & Style
Theater
Visual Arts
Pets
Opinion
Letters
Editorials
Columns
Calendar
Overview
Events Submissions
Advertising
Rates and Special Sections
Sponsored Content
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
Mission
Print Edition Archives
Where to Find the Paper
Sign up to receive E-edition
Legal Notices
March 2020 Legal Resolution
February 13, 2020
10
2:13 March 2020 Legal Ad-RESOLUTION
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
Log in to leave a comment
LATEST NEWS
Community
T.C. lights trial is postponed
Education
Bishop Ireton opens new building
Community
Pop-up jewelry, furniture store opens on South Washington Street
News
T.C. Williams student attends State of the Union Address
FEATURED NEWS
T.C. lights trial is postponed
Missy Schrott
-
February 6, 2020
By Missy Schrott |
[email protected]
The trial to determine whether Alexandria City Public Schools can add lights to T.C. Williams High School's new football stadium...
Bishop Ireton opens new building
Missy Schrott
-
February 6, 2020
By Missy Schrott |
[email protected]
Bishop Ireton High School officially unveiled its new academic center, the school’s biggest upgrade since it was founded in 1964,...
City and ACPS no longer exploring affordable housing at Douglas MacArthur
Cody Mello-Klein
-
February 6, 2020
By Cody Mello-Klein |
[email protected]
A heated discussion broke out in the community last month about the potential for co-located affordable or workforce housing at...
LEGAL NOTICES
Alexandria Planning and City Council March 2020
Lyvi Sieg
-
February 13, 2020
2:13 Alexandria Planning and City Council March 2020
March 2020 Legal Resolution
Lyvi Sieg
-
February 13, 2020
2:13 March 2020 Legal Ad-RESOLUTION
AT&T Mobility Public Notice #1
Lyvi Sieg
-
February 13, 2020
2:13 AT&T Mobility Public Notice
AT&T Mobility Public Notice #2
Lyvi Sieg
-
February 13, 2020
2:13 AT&T Mobility Public Notice #2
Cellco Partnership Legal Notice
Lyvi Sieg
-
February 6, 2020
2:6 Cellco Partnership Notice
Home
News
Sports
Arts & Culture
Opinion
Blogs
About Us
Obituaries
© Copyright 2020 - Alexandria Times
Edit with Live CSS