My View | Mark Jinks: Key facts about Seminary Road

Public safety agencies are key stakeholders and are always consulted on

road design details that may impact them. Although these agencies generally prefer more and wider travel lanes whenever possible, the Complete Streets philosophy recognizes that roads must serve a variety of purposes.

No road is designed solely for emergency vehicle use – or for any one type of use. Thus, the question for public safety stakeholders is not whether to narrow roads, but whether a specific design concept would still facilitate effective emergency response.

The Complete Streets Guidelines, adopted in 2016, are only a starting point for the road design process. No major road project is implemented without specific input from AFD. Transportation staff first met with fire staff in August 2018 to discuss an overview of the Seminary Road project. Discussions then resumed in June 2019, continued into the summer and focused on key public safety issues. As in any organization, debate and differences in viewpoints occurred prior to reaching consensus. This is a healthy dynamic that leads to better outcomes.

Once a final design concept was ultimately proposed to and selected by city council in September 2019, it was time to begin the detailed design of the new roadway. AFD was extensively involved in determining sufficient lane widths, appropriate types and sizes of medians for each intersection and turning radii for large emergency vehicles. Seminary Road, as built today, fully meets AFD’s needs.