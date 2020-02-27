Your Views: Yes, Old Town is for everyone

To the editor:

In reply to Nathan Macek’s letter in the Feb. 6 Alexandria Times, “Old Town is for everyone,” I would like to point out the following:

First, a “hip vibe” is already available around D.C., from Arlington to the Navy Yard to the Wharf. What makes Old Town unique is our history and the preservation of the architecture, cobbled streets and old feel that it embodies. A hip vibe is not what brings people to live and visit here. In 2018, when TripAdvisor ranked Alexandria the #1 place to visit in the U.S., was it because we are like Arlington, Bethesda or the Wharf? Of course not.

Also, people of every age love to learn and revel in our heritage. Few places in our country can compare with what Old Town has to offer. Where age does come into play is when the city impedes walkability for the elderly and handicapped by allowing scooters to be strewn about on sidewalks and in intersections. Scooters are a scourge to the city and have more to do with amusement than mobility.

I agree with Macek that Old Town is the city’s central business district because of its waterfront access – along with its historic streets and architecture. That is what draws people here. I also agree that we need a mix of retail, restaurants and businesses.