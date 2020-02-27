Your Views: Why I love the new Seminary Road

To the editor:

I live on a small cul-de-sac off of Seminary Road and use the road several times every day as either a driver, walker, cyclist or simply a resident. The new Seminary Road is beneficial to me and my neighborhood. We are able to live with greater safety no matter how we use the road.

We are people who live here, not just drive through to some other location. I am thankful for the new configuration for many reasons. Here are a few:

• As a driver, I am able to turn off my street and onto Seminary Road with greater visibility. When I drive home in the evening during rush hour traffic, I use the center turn-lane and safely turn off of Seminary. Traffic flows freely in the right lane and there is no risk of being rear-ended.

• As a pedestrian, I am able to enjoy quieter and much safer conditions as I am no longer walking right against traffic. The bicycle lanes provide buffers from traffic that previously far exceeded the posted speed limit. I make use of the crosswalk to safely cross Seminary Road. The pedestrian refuge island provides a brief waiting spot that is safe until the cross-traffic stops. An added benefit is that the reduced noise – a result of traffic actually going 25 mph – makes it possible to have a conversation with those alongside whom I walk.

• As a cyclist, I feel safe on Seminary Road. I connect to Janney’s Lane and Howard/Braddock depending on where I am heading. These new lanes enable access to places such as Old Town and Four Mile Run and W&OD trails. While not all are dedicated cycling lanes, each segment builds and connects to other segments.

Prior to the reconfiguration, even as an experienced cyclist, I was afraid of distracted and speeding drivers when I cycled on Seminary. I would have avoided Seminary altogether if I had a choice, however given where I live this was not an option. I am looking forward to longer days and warmer weather when I will make even greater use of these lanes.