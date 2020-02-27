Your Views: Seek realistic traffic solutions

To the editor:
It is presumptuous and unrealistic, as one letter to the editor in the Feb 13. Alexandria Times, “Try biking around Alexandria, you’ll like it,” recently suggested to create more bike lanes to encourage people to use them as a way of getting around. It reminds me of the line from the film “Field of Dreams,” “If you build it, they will come.” Remember, that was make-believe.
Consider the daily commute, one of the major transportation challenges in the greater Washington D.C. area. My husband and I carpool to work every day, since I am blessed to have free parking at work. When he takes Metro occasionally, it lengthens his commute by half an hour and increases our cost.
As I consider adapting to a bicycle at the age of 43, concerns like helmet-head hair, balancing my belongings on the bike and avoiding collisions all pale in comparison to personal safety and protection from bodily harm. Approximately two of the eight miles of my commute would be through neighborhoods in the District with high rates of drugs and violent crime. I’ve seen heartbreaking and frightening situations, but thankfully from the safety of our car.
Getting around on a bicycle is not realistic for many people. Let’s look at more realistic solutions and not build on hopes and dreams.
-Mary McClusky, Alexandria