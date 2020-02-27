Your Views: Seek realistic traffic solutions

To the editor:

It is presumptuous and unrealistic, as one letter to the editor in the Feb 13. Alexandria Times, “Try biking around Alexandria, you’ll like it,” recently suggested to create more bike lanes to encourage people to use them as a way of getting around. It reminds me of the line from the film “Field of Dreams,” “If you build it, they will come.” Remember, that was make-believe.

Consider the daily commute, one of the major transportation challenges in the greater Washington D.C. area. My husband and I carpool to work every day, since I am blessed to have free parking at work. When he takes Metro occasionally, it lengthens his commute by half an hour and increases our cost.